Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer tells teammates not to relax after a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals

While Shreyas indeed happy about his team's performance in the IPL 2020 thus far, the captain issued a word of caution saying they should maintain that level for the remainder of the event.

"We have to be consistent with our approach. That should be our mindset, and not take anything lightly," said Shreyas in the post-match presentation.

At one stage, Delhi were struggling at 50 for three and then at 109 for 5. But the Capitals survived that tumultuous period to score a heavy 184 for 8, a total sufficient to give them a facile victory.

"I a really happy with the way we came out after first innings. We thought this might be an under-par total but the bowlers did their job. The wicket did surprise us a little bit because we thought it would quicken up with the dew. I am really happy with the way the bowlers execute their plans. I am also really happy with the support staff who prepare us so well," said Shreyas.