Delhi Capitals women sports fans discuss the need for inclusivity in fan space

New Delhi, March 10: JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals and Fever 104 organised a discussion with a group of women sports fans along with RJ Supriya for the occasion of International Women's Day. Despite women being a major part of sports and IPL fandoms, they continue to experience sexism and non-acceptance in both online and offline fan spaces.
Aditi Agarwal, a literature student, expressed that once her friend found it strange that her mother watches football, "There is a stigma associated with women following sports. I remember telling a friend that my parents woke up at 5 am to watch a football match. And that friend asked me 'Your mother was also watching the match?' And then I asked him what was the problem with my mother watching the game?"
Riddhima Wali, a commerce student, said that she receives bizarre reactions when she tells boys that she likes cricket, "If I tell guys that I like cricket. Then they react by saying, 'Oh my god! A girl likes cricket'. And I don't understand why is it odd or special if a girl likes cricket. Why is this crazy?"
Chaitanya, a law student, reflected upon another problem faced by women in sports, "I faced a different issue. Some of my friends' parents used to ask their children not to play with me because I used to play with boys. My parents always encouraged me to play, but the parents of some of the girls I knew had a problem with me."
The sports fans in the panel also discussed the lack of washrooms for women in stadiums. Speaking about the issue, Vipranshi Bhatia, a law student said, "My father used to play a lot of sports such as hockey, football, handball and so on. And whenever I went to watch him play, I faced the issue of no washrooms for women. A basic thing like a washroom should be available everywhere. Eventually, I stopped going to my father's matches."
This International Women's Day, the Delhi Capitals aimed to shed light on several pressing issues, which are prevalent and a common experience for many, but rarely ever addressed head-on.
Source: Media Release
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.