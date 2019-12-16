Delhi, Karnataka register wins on the opening day of Samarthanam Women's National T20 Tournament for Blind

Karnataka also opened their campaign with a 7-wicket win over Jharkhand. In a high scoring match of the day, skipper Geeta Mahto (50) scored a half-century to help Jharkhand post 156-6 in 20 overs. However, Varsha U played crucial unbeaten knock 32 as Karnataka women (157-3) chased down the target in 17 overs. For her match-winning efforts, Varsha was adjudged best player of the match.

Earlier put into bat, West Bengal batswoman failed to post runs on the board as they were bundled out for 32 in 10.5 overs with no batswoman could reach double-figure score. Courtesy some good performances by Delhi in the field as five West Bengal players were run-out. Raksha and Namita too were impressive in the bowling department as they shared four wickets between them and returned with impressive figures of 2-8 in 3 overs and 2-3 in 1.5 overs respectively while the remaining wicket was taken by Shreya (1-3 in 1 over).

In reply, opener Arti Nab (16) and Rashmi Ramola (12) remained unbeaten as Delhi scored 34-1 to chase down the target comfortably in 5.2 overs.

Later in the day, Maharashtra beat Kerala by eight wickets. Captain Ganga Kadam (22) put on an unbeaten 63-run third-wicket partnership with Chandrakala to help Maharashtra chase down 93 runs target.

Brief Scores:

West Bengal: 32 all out in 10.5 overs (Namita 2-3, Raksha 2-8) lost to Delhi: 34-1 in 5.2 overs (Arti Nab 16 not out, Rashmi Namola 12 not our; Sanam Mahali 1-15) by 9 wickets.

Kerala: 92-7 in 20 overs (Sandra Davis 9; Amruta Somashe 1-7) lost to Maharashtra: 93-2 in 10.4 overs (Ganga Kadam 22 not out, Chandrakala 22 not out) by 8 wickets.

Jharkhand: 156-6 in 20 overs (Geeta Mahto 50, Basanti Hasda 15; Varsha 1-34) lost to Karnataka: 157-3 in 16.4 overs (Varsha U 32 not out, Sunita 29; Nidhi Kumari 1-41) by 7 wickets.

Source: Media Release