Deodhar Trophy 2019: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal centuries guide India C to an emphatic win over India A

India C skipper Gill (143 off 142) and Test opener Agarwal (120 off 111) shared a 226-run stand before a special knock from Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 29) propelled the team to 366 for three in 50 overs.

An absolutely clinical performance for India C overall. After posting a mammoth total of 366/3 on the board, they have bowled out India A for 134 runs and win by 232 runs.



Scorecard

India A were never in the chase and off-spinner Saxena (7/41) ran through their batting line-up with a memorable spell. It was India A's second successive defeat in as many days, knocking them out of the tournament.

India C and India B, who beat India A on Thursday, will play the final here on Monday. Before the title clash, they meet each other in the final league game on Saturday.

A magnificent 💯 for @mayankcricket as he continues his great run on form

India C effectively batted India A out of the game with Agarwal and Gill piling up the runs. Gill, who was part of the India Test squad for the home series against South Africa but did not get a game, hammered as many as half a dozen sixes besides 10 fours on way to his highest score in List A cricket.

Agarwal carried his stellar form in Test cricket into the 50-over format, collecting 15 fours and a six.

Another centurion for India C as @RealShubmanGill brings up his 6th List A 💯



Live

Following the openers' double-century stand, Suryakumar got into the act and showed why he is considered as a dangerous white-ball batsman. The Mumbai cricketer clobbered nine fours and four sixes in his exhilarating knock, providing a perfect finish to India C innings.