Cricket Dhanashree Verma Slams Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt 'Stunt' at Divorce Hearing: 'It Was Painful' By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 9:54 [IST]

Divorces are never easy, and Yuzvendra Chahal's former wife Dhanashree Verma has opened up on her 'painful' separation.

Dhanashree Verma has finally broken her silence on the emotional ordeal of her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, revealing the depth of pain she experienced during the process.

She particularly addressed the controversy sparked by Chahal's choice to wear a black t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "Be your own sugar daddy" at their divorce hearing, calling it a deliberate stunt that added insult to injury.

Describing divorce as a somber and deeply emotional event, Dhanashree stressed that it's far from a celebration, highlighting that the impact stretches beyond just the two individuals to their families who genuinely care for them. She reflected, "Marriage begins with love, but when it ends, it often ends in distrust," and shared how the moment the verdict was read was overwhelming.

"I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first," Dhanashree said while speaking to Spill the Tea podcast.

The t-shirt incident, which unfolded right after Chahal exited the courtroom, blindsided her. She only found out about it later through media and public speculation while she was still inside.

Sitting in her car to compose herself, she recounted, "I was still trying to catch my breath... At one point, I wondered why I was still upset. Then I thought, forget it-let's just move on. It's done."

She also voiced her bewilderment at Chahal's bold gesture, jokingly questioning, "Why wear the t-shirt? He could have just sent a WhatsApp message."

Despite the bitter public spectacle, Dhanashree emphasized the importance of preserving dignity and respect, saying she wanted to avoid damaging her family's values or those of Chahal's family. She underscored that while divorce brings grief, it should not dissolve mutual respect.