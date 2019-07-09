Cricket

Dhoni 350: Cricketers laud 'Ice Cool' Mahi

By
Cricketers laud Ice Cool Dhoni as he completed 350 ODIs
Cricketers laud 'Ice Cool' Dhoni as he completed 350 ODIs

Manchester, July 9: MS Dhoni completed his 350th ODI against New Zealand during the ICC World Cup 2019 and teammates, former teammates and cricketers around the globe paid him rich tribute. Everyone seemed to be in awe of Dhoni's ability to stay calm under extreme pressure situations.

1. VVS Laxman

He is one of the most successful captains and cricketers to have played for India. My finest memory of Dhoni actually coming from one of our most difficult year in Test cricket -- 2011 when lost eight Test matches in England and Australia. Dhoni remained calm even as I as a senior player was getting frustrated. I had asked him at Adelaide how can he remain so calm under such pressure situations. I think that makes him a different person and cricketer.

2. Sourav Ganguly

There will not be any other Dhoni. He is once in a lifetime player. There is no point in trying to imitate Dhoni because you cannot. And no one can replace Dhoni too.

3. Sachin Tendulkar

I think the presence of Dhoni behind the stumps is a big advantage for Virat Kohli too because it helps him remain calm and concentrate and grow in his captaincy role. It is indeed heartening to see the chemistry between Dhoni and Kohli, and it is good for Indian cricket too.

4. Kevin Pietersen

It is unbelievable how MS remain calm in the heated atmosphere of international cricket. You may not see him talk a lot and that I think because he wants to devote that time to think about his game and when he was the captain I think he used that extra time to take care of his players. A great player.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 20:56 [IST]
