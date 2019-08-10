Dhoni adds Jeep Grand Cherokee to his garage. See his other cars and bikes

1. Dhoni's new Grand Cherokee

Sakshi took to Instagram (the Instagram picture above) to share the picture of the new car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!' The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.

2. Dhoni's collection of cars

The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. And he also has high end models of Mercedez Benz and Audi.

3. Dhoni's collection of bikes

In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes. Dhoni often takes them out for a ride whenever he comes to Ranchi, his hometown.

4. Where is Dhoni right now?

Dhoni had taken a two-month break from cricket to serve his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and is currently in Pulwama district along with other members of the regiment. He has skipped the tour of West Indies to serve Army.