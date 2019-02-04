Cricket

Dhoni, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar move up in ICC Rankings

By
MS Dhoni made some significant strides in the latest ICC ODI Rankings
MS Dhoni made some significant strides in the latest ICC ODI Rankings

Bengaluru, February 4: The successful campaign in the ODI series against New Zealand, which India won 4-1, helped several India cricketers to move up the ladder in the latest ICC Rankings which was released on Monday (February 4). MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal etc moved up while Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah maintained their top slots in the batsmen's and bowlers' category respectively.

1. MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav

1. MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has moved up three places to 17th position during a run, which includes three consecutive half-centuries for a player of the series award against Australia. Kedar Jadhav (up eight places to 35th) is another one to advance for India in the list led by their captain Virat Kohli.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2. Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up one place to fifth) and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up six places to 17th) are among others to move up in the latest rankings update, which also takes into account India's preceding three-match series against Australia, the five-match series between South Africa and Pakistan, and the three matches between the United Arab Emirates and Nepal.

3. Virat Kohli-Jasprit Bumrah duet

3. Virat Kohli-Jasprit Bumrah duet

India skipper Kohli, who played three matches against NZ before taking a break, maintained his top place with 887 points. However, Rohit Sharma narrowed the gap taking his tally to 854 points. Pacer Bumrah topped the bowlers' chart with 808 points, tailed closely by Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has 788 points. Kuldeep Yadav maintained his fourth position 719 points, 10 points ahead of his teammate Chahal.

4. Trent Boult

4. Trent Boult

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult has surged in in the rankings after finishing the series against India with 12 wickets. The 29-year-old left-armer, who swung the ball prodigiously to claim five for 21 and helped New Zealand to a win in the fourth match, has moved up seven places to grab third position. Boult topped the rankings in January 2016, and is again on his way up, with only India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan ahead of him. But in the team rankings, NZ have slipped behind South Africa to fourth place. Nepal now have a full ranking after crossing the threshold of eight matches and are now tied with the UAE at 15 points with their 2-1 win but marginally behind on decimals.

IND v NZ: Report card of India players
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
