Dhoni returns to T20I squad; Pant axed from ODIs

By
MS Dhoni made a return to Indias T20I squad after missing six matches
MS Dhoni made a return to India's T20I squad after missing six matches

Bengaluru, December 24: MS Dhoni returned to India's T20I scheme after missing the last six international T20s but dashing wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been axed from the ODI outfit as the selectors on Monday (December 24) announced the squads for the ODI and T20I tours to Australia and New Zealand.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav, who were sidelined because of injuries sustained during the Asia Cup in Dubai, have also made the cut. India will play three ODIs against Australia followed by five ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand. The squads have retained a look of familiarity since the management wants to give as much opportunity as possible for the core team for the ICC World Cup 2019 in June in England.

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 17:49 [IST]
