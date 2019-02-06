Dhoni should be promoted to No 4: Anil Kumble

1. On Dhoni's batting slot

"I know Rayudu has done exceptionally well at four. But I would still push him at four and give him the freedom of just go out there and play really quick not necessarily look to consolidate unless there is an issue of top three batting till the 30th over or the 35th over then you could look to use the other batsman who can just go in and play your shots but otherwise I would rather have him at four. There is a lot of talk especially when MS comes into the batting line-up - about not having to go all the way and win matches. He has done that in Australia, he has done that many number of times. I still believe that he is someone who can bat at number four. If India is in trouble, push him up. He will take his time, you need that and then he has the experience so that he makes sure he bats till the end. And others can be a bit positive around him. I think that is the role he will play and his experience is really needed not just in front of the stumps and also behind the stumps. I don't think there should be any talk about MS Dhoni or his batting. It is all about how he can go out there and contribute in the World Cup. Leading upto the World Cup, these five matches in India and the IPL is there for him. There is plenty of white ball cricket he will be involved in as well. So, that should help him getting into his rhythm," Kumble told the CricketNext.

2. On the middle-order

"Whenever they have got the opportunities, Kedar Jadhav has done really well at number six. Number six is a position as you know is not easy. You go there if your team has 2 or 3 overs or you go there when your team is in trouble. So he has done well, he has done well to pull the team out of that and won a few games single-handedly. Dinesh Karthik has done that and of course Hardik has done that as well. So yes, the team needs to be settled, the batting order needs to be settled."

3. On the role of Kuldeep and Chahal

"There could be a possible rain moment in the World Cup where you need not play two wrist spinners. But throughout the tour we need two wrist spinners as every batsman has been struggling against the two wrist spinners, picking them, not really sure about which way the ball's spinning. So, if the opposition doesn't have a clue, why would you want to hold back. You'd rather expose the two wrist spinners against the opposition. I think the average number of wickets they've picked up is 4 to 5 in a match when they've played together. So, that's phenomenal and that's what has given India these results over the last couple of years because they've been able to pick wickets in the middle overs."

4. On whether to use Shami as new ball bowler or third seamer

"I think he's (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) critical to India's chances with the new ball. So Bhuvi will certainly make the starting line-up. But I'm really happy for Shami because he's been through quite a bit. His fitness has come along really nicely, that was the only sore point with Mohammed Shami. I don't think there was any issue about his lack of skill or the ability that he had. It's just that when I was the coach, we had a lot of Test matches and that's why we rested someone like Shami. So, he missed out on a few of the one-day series. But otherwise he's someone who comes really close to the stumps, has the pace, has the ability to swing and then surprise the batsman with a good bouncer and he bowls the yorker, he has all the variations that go in a one-day game. I'm glad that he's been successful and he'll definitely be someone that Virat will be thinking of."