Dilip Vengsarkar 'amazed' with Virat Kohli & Co.'s 20-day break post WTC final loss against New Zealand

Vengsarkar, also a former chief selector, feels India played well over the two-year WTC cycle but their preparation for the final was far from ideal. Quarantine restrictions allowed India to play only one intra-squad game before the marquee clash against a well prepared New Zealand.

WTC Final: Ravi Shastri reacts over India's loss to New Zealand, says 'better team won in the conditions'

"I enjoyed watching Test cricket over this cycle. India did extremely well over this cycle but what cost them in the final was their poor preparation. They went into such a game without any practice games.

"New Zealand, on the other hand, were match fit having already played two games (against England)," he told PTI on Friday (June 25). The players have a three-week break before they reassemble in the UK on July 14 for the five Tests against England beginning in Nottingham from August 4.

The scheduling has left Vengsarkar amazed. It must be mentioned that the six-week break between the WTC final and the first England Test is due to travel restrictions and COVID-19 protocols for any Indian traveller going to the UK.

World Test Championship: India's full schedule for next WTC 2021-2023

"I don't know how we approach this kind of an itinerary. Where you go for a holiday in between and then come back to play Test matches. One week break was enough post the WTC final. The thing is you need to play continuously. I am amazed this itinerary was approved."

Skipper Kohli had spoken about the need for the batsmen to show more intent for scoring runs when conditions are tough for batting like they were in Southampton. Vengsarkar said the Kohli and Co should have also shown intent in their preparation.

"If he is talking about intent, then why didn't the team prepare properly for this match? Where was the intent then? They should have played at least two four-day games. "You want to know whether the players are match fit or not by playing those games. The fast bowlers will know what lengths to hit straightway only in those practice games."

Nice guys don't always finish last - Media, cricket fraternity hail NZ's WTC win

Vengsarkar said India announced the best available playing eleven two days before the game despite having the option to play an extra seamer when play began in the rain-hit game.

"You see, we had beaten Australia with a similar combination more or less. It was the best team they picked under the circumstances. Whether you announce it on the day of the game or the day before it doesn't make much difference. You have an idea about the conditions anyway."

World Test Championship: R Ashwin finishes WTC 2019-21 cycle as leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps

India missed a fast-bowling all-rounder in the eleven and played two specialist spinners, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, also because of their batting abilities. With Hardik Pandya not fit enough to bowl regularly in the format, the selectors ignored him for the UK tour.

WTC Final: Gutted Virat Kohli offers this reason for India's defeat to New Zealand in World Test Championship

"If he is not available then you think about somebody who is available. In cricket, nobody is indispensable. Unfortunately, BCCI doesn't have a proper talent-spotting team. They should pick someone from the U-19 level and groom him," said Vengsarkar, who was the chairman of BCCI's Talent Research & Development Organization (TRDO).

India are yet to win an ICC title under Kohli's leadership and that remains a mystery for Vengsarkar. "To be honest, beating Australia earlier this year was a great achievement. I give a lot of importance to such wins. This WTC they just started, I don't know how long they would continue with it.

World Test Championship: R Ashwin finishes WTC 2019-21 cycle as leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps

"I feel if you play in countries like England, you should play best of three games to know where the team stands. Because after this Test, if we have had two more games, the outcome of the final could have been different with India having already played a game. "I don't know why they are not able to (win an ICC title). They have the combination and the players do it."

For the moment, Vengsarkar also doesn't see any merit in the split captaincy debate. "If Virat is good enough to play in all formats which he very much is then he should continue leading the side. He should only be replaced if he doesn't merit a place in the side.

"ODI captain playing under Test captain and vice versa, I don't believe in that. If Joe Root is playing under Morgan in ODIs, I don't agree with that because he is also good enough to lead that side," the 65-year-old added.