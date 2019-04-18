Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Chandimal misses out on Sri Lanka's WC squad

By Opta
ICC World Cup 2019: Chandimal misses out on Sri Lankas WC squad
Dinesh Chandimal (right)

Colombo, Apri 18: Sri Lanka have continued to rejig their one-day international set-up, leaving former captain Dinesh Chandimal out of their 15-man Cricket World Cup squad.

The day after skipper Lasith Malinga was surprisingly replaced by Dimuth Karunaratne, Chandimal - ODI captain as recently as October - has not made the cut for the upcoming tournament in England and Wales.

Chandimal had been dropped from the Test team in February in order to play domestic cricket in a bid to rediscover his best form.

He is one of a number of notable names to miss out as the selectors make significant changes to a side that lost their last nine ODIs under Malinga's stewardship.

Malinga keeps his place, but Niroshan Dickwella, Akila Dananjaya and openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Upul Tharanga are all out.

That means recalls for four players who have not played for the 50-over side since 2017 in Lahiru Thirimanne, Milinda Siriwardana, Jeevan Mendis and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Youngster Avishka Fernando is involved again, despite failing to impress against South Africa last month, while Nuwan Pradeep is also included.

Sri Lanka begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Cardiff on June 1.

Sri Lanka squad in full: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCI 4 - 3 TOT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue