Dinesh Karthik backs wife Dipika Pallikal's gold quest in Commonwealth Games

Deepika will be one of India's main medal hopes in the Commonwealth Games 2018, beginning in Gold Coast, Australia, from Wednesday (April 4). And Karthik wrote a lengthy post in his Instagram account supporting his wife.

"To be able to support my wife to achieve her goals is everything to me! 4 years back we both got on a plane haeading home wd a Gold medal from the Commonwealth Games, today as she lands for yet another Commonwealth Games after 4 long years of hard work , I can only hope that she has a time of her life in Gold Coast," Karthik wrote.

"These 4 years have been tough, she's worked hard, lived out of a suit case for many months, looked after our home, supported me through everything and yet never once complained about anything. For me to be able to support her is she has a time of her life in Gold Coast. Good Luck. Make some memories and more importantly enjoy each moment. Good luck again to our whole Indian contingent and all the participants as well," wrote Karthik.

While Deepika left for Gold Coast to join the 200-strong Indian contingent, Karthik has been preparing himself for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, starting from April 7.

Karthik will lead Kolkata Knight Riders this time after Gautam Gambhir parted ways with the franchise to join his city-based IPL team the Delhi Daredevils.

The Knight Riders are two-time IPL champions and will begin this year's campaign with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the home venue - the Eden Gardens.