Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Wriddhiman Saha for Afghanistan Test

Saha suffered an injury to his right thumb while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders on May, 25 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The selectors have drafted in Dinesh Karthik as Saha's replacement.

Saha was under observation by the medical staff of the BCCI and the management has decided to give him adequate rest before the start of the England Test series. Saha's recovery period is expected to be around five to six weeks.

Karthik was in tremendous form for Kolkata Knight Riders in this IPL and emerged their highest run-getter along with leading the side to the play off stage. Karthik made 498 runs from 16 matches at 49.80 and at a strike rate of over 147.

Karthik was also excellent behind the stumps effecting 18 dismissals in 16 matches with 14 catches and four stumpings - slightly ahead of MS Dhoni (14) for Chennai Super Kings.

According to sources close to the selection committee, MSK Prasad and colleagues are looking at the England tour, where Karthik could make the cut in the longest format also.

It must be mentioned that Karthik was a surprise success when he played Test cricket in England in 2007. He had three half-centuries -- 60 at Lord's, 77 at Nottingham and 91 at the Oval.

Karthik had last played a Test match way back in 2010 against Bangladesh but has had a prolific first-class record with 27 hundreds and over 9000 runs. In 23 Tests for India, he has scored 1000 runs with a hundred and seven half-centuries.

Earlier, opener from Karnataka KL Rahul had said that he was ready to take on the role of the gloves-man if the team demands.

"I am always open to the challenge of dual responsibility. I have been training hard and will take up the role if the team demands the same," Rahul, who is also a wicket-keeper and kept for Kings XI Punjab in this IPL, had said.