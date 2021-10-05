Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20; Vijay Shankar named his deputy

Chennai, Oct 5: Senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has been appointed the captain of defending champions Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Lucknow.
The team has been picked by the State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association features a few players who shone in the recent TNPL like B Sai Sudharshan and P Saravana Kumar.
Out of favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been named Dinesh Karthik's deputy in the squad, which also includes left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who has not featured in the second phase of the IPL 2021 in the UAE after he tested positive for Covid-19, and all-rounder MS Washington Sundar, who is recovering from an injury.
The team also comprises experienced campaigners like B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan and power-hitter M Shahrukh Khan. The bowling unit includes Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, J Kousik and spinners R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and leggie Murugan Ashwin. Tamil Nadu, the defending champion, features in Elite Group 'A' in the national T20 competition.
Full TN squad: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), MS Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Sandeep S Warrier, R Sai Kishore, Baba Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, Murugan Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, M Siddharth, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Sanjay Yadav, R Silambarasan, R Vivek Raj, B Sai Sudharshan, P Saravana Kumar.
