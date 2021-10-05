Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20; Vijay Shankar named his deputy

The team has been picked by the State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association features a few players who shone in the recent TNPL like B Sai Sudharshan and P Saravana Kumar.

Out of favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been named Dinesh Karthik's deputy in the squad, which also includes left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who has not featured in the second phase of the IPL 2021 in the UAE after he tested positive for Covid-19, and all-rounder MS Washington Sundar, who is recovering from an injury.

The team also comprises experienced campaigners like B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan and power-hitter M Shahrukh Khan. The bowling unit includes Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, J Kousik and spinners R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and leggie Murugan Ashwin. Tamil Nadu, the defending champion, features in Elite Group 'A' in the national T20 competition.

Full TN squad: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), MS Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Sandeep S Warrier, R Sai Kishore, Baba Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, Murugan Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, M Siddharth, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Sanjay Yadav, R Silambarasan, R Vivek Raj, B Sai Sudharshan, P Saravana Kumar.