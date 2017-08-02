Dinesh Karthik wants to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2018

Karthik, who has been a part of IPL since its start in 2008, dreams of playing for his "home team" CSK.

He has turned out for Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions but never got an opportunity to wear the CSK jersey.

Now, in the 11th edition of IPL in the year 2018, Karthik is hoping that the franchise picks him in the players auction.

"Whenever I speak about CSK it brings a smile to my face, it's my home team. I would love to play for them but it also depends on the team composition, I'm sure they have so many coaches preparing for the auction. If by luck I get into the team nothing like it, I'll keep my fingers crossed for the auction," Karthik told Tamil Nadu Premier League's (TNPL) website.

Karthik is currently leading TuTi Patriots in TNPL. The team has registered 4 victories in a row.

He praised TNPL, which is helping youngsters. "I genuinely feel this tournament helped Tamil Nadu do what it could in the white ball versions of domestic cricket. It's a great tournament for these young boys and I want to help them in whatever way I can. It's good to play some high intensity matches, in front of a crowd and viewed on TV," he said.

OneIndia News