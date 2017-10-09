India Vs Australia: Preview: 2nd T20I: Dominant India look to wrap up series in Guwahati

Guwahati, October 9: India would be aiming to wrap up the series when they take on a faltering Australia in the second Twenty20 International in Guwahati on Tuesday (October 10).

The ACA-Barsapara Stadium will be making its international debut with this match, adding to the growing list of cricket venues in the country.

The India-Australia limited-overs series so far has been a one-sided a contest as Virat Kohli and Co. effortlessly grabbed the ODI rubber 4-1.

Extending the domination in the three-match T20I series, India routed Australia by nine wickets in the rain-hit opening match two days back in Ranchi to take a 1-0 lead.

Looking forward to playing here tomorrow. A lot to play for and we are pumped. Hopefully this… https://t.co/i1RfYOeiPB — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 9, 2017

Their T20I rivalry is lopsided as India have won 10 and lost four out of the 14 matches played.

The hosts have won seven matches in a row, and they have not lost to Australia in T20Is since September 28, 2012.

The visitors will have to play out of their skins to arrest the slide and level the series ahead of the last T20I in Hyderabad on October 13.

For that to happen, Australia will have to unravel the mystery of India's wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who have shared 16 wickets between them in four ODIs and one T20I.

On the other hand, the Indian team members are complementing each other well, be it in batting or bowling.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan returned to the team in Ranchi after opting out of the ODI series and it was pleasing to see him pick up the length early.

There may be some surprises from the pitch which will be hosting its first international match.

The ACA-Barsapara Stadium made headlines in the last Ranji season when Hyderabad bowled out

Himachal Pradesh for 36, the fourth-lowest total in the Ranji Trophy since 2000.

Teams (from): India: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

Australia: David Warner (Capt), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Match begins at: 7 PM

Live on: Star Sports