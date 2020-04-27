Don't see T20 World Cup, IPL 2020 happening this year due to Covid-19 pandemic: Shoaib Akhtar

The 44-year-old cricketer-turned commentator told fans, "T20 World Cup, starting October 18 is likely to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I also feel that there will be no IPL this year due to the pandemic. But this break is the best time for the cricketers to work on their immune system and get back with the same intensity and vigour when the sporting action resumes."

Akhtar, who has been advocating on improving bilateral and cricketing ties between India and Pakistan post-coronavirus, reiterated that this is the best time for the estranged neighbours to get to talking terms.

"It is high time when we can have a good bilateral relationship between India and Pakistan through sport," he said.

Akhtar also hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for their work in the fight against the global pandemic. India has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 25.

"Lockdown was the best decision taken by the Modi-led government in India. That is the only way you can contain a pandemic like this," he stated.

"As the holy month of Ramadan has begun, I am praying for the whole world to get well soon from this pandemic," Akhtar said.

Sharing some spicy battles on the cricket pitch with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, the Rawalpindi express hailed the former's humility and his penchant to respond with the bat.

"Sachin was never interested in sledging, he always looked to answer with the bat. Same was the case with Rahul Dravid. However, for Virat Kohli, I would have an aggressive approach. I would have bowled bouncers to him from around the wicket," Akhtar said.

He also praised former India captain and present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for his contribution to Indian Cricket, and said, "Sourav Ganguly is the greatest Indian captain of all time according to me. His comeback to the national side after that episode with the then coach Greg Chappell was terrific. His journey from the cricket pitch to commentary box to the BCCI president is inspiring."

When asked about his views on MS Dhoni's future, which is one of the most sought-after questions in Indian cricket at the moment, Akhtar maintained that the two-time World Cup-winning captain deserves a farewell match.

Akhtar also lavished praise on the current generation of batsmen like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Babar Azam as they are doing exceptionally well.

"Babar, Virat, Rohit, Root, and Williamson are the top five batsmen according to me. (Steve) Smith is awkwardly great. If you ask my favourites then former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond is my all-time favourite bowler and Australia's Damien Martyn is one of the best batsmen I have ever bowled to," the Rawalpindi Express said.

Akhtar also praised India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and said, "Personally I am a big Rohit fan. I once said to him that 'you are great Rohit Sharma, you've got the best timing in the world'."