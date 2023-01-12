Donovan Ferreira: Stats, IPL Team, An Amazing SA20 Debut

The 24-year-old Pretoria-born player is a multi-faceted youngster who took SA20 by storm on Wednesday.

Coming to the Limelight:

Donovan Ferreira was basically an unknown talent when Joburg Super Kings bought the player for USD 320,000 in the SA20 auction. He plays Easterns in the domestic South African league.

Donovan Ferreira Stats:

Donovan Ferreira has been a heavy scorer in the domestic arena. The youngster has played 2 First Class (FC) matches, scoring 223 runs at an average of 74. His only career hundred came in one of his FC matches.

He has also played 27 T20 matches in his career, scoring 621 runs in them. Ferreira has a career T20 strike rate of 158, making him one of the most daunting players in the format. He also has 8 wickets to his name in T20s, and bowls decent off-break if required.

Batting Stats:

Format Matches (Innings) Runs Average HS Strike Rate 100s FC 2 (3) 223 74.33 125 84.46 1 List A 15 (13) 308 28 96* 123.69 0 T20 27 (22) 621 47.76 82* 158.82 0

Ferreira has been scoring runs rapidly in every format so far in his budding career. The South African player's career is just taking the flight, but the early signs are promising. His destructiveness while batting is quite evident across formats, as his Test strike rate hovers over the 84 mark, coupled with more than 120 strike rates in the limited-overs formats.

Bowling Stats:

Format Matches Wickets Best Bowling Economy Average FC 2 1 1/30 2.61 34 List A 15 3 2/46 5.68 47.33 T20 27 8 2/18 7.29 24.62

Donovan Ferreira IPL Team:

Donovan Ferreira was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023 Auction. The all-rounder's base price was Rs 20 Lakh, but hiked to Rs 50 Lakh in the auction as the Royals sealed the deal.

Donovan Ferreira's amazing SA20 Debut:

And amid the recent upsurge in his career, the player capitalized on the momentum in the SA20 on Wednesday.

Playing for Joburg Super Kings, he dismantled the Durban Super Giants bowling and scored an unbeaten 82 off just 40 balls. Ferreira came into the crease when his team was tottering at 27/4, but he launched a scathing counterattack and thrashed everything that came his way.

The player hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his fantastic inning, taking the Joburg score to 190 at the end of their full quota of overs. And it was not the end. He came in to roll the arms and bowled four overs, picking up a wicket in it while conceding just 28 runs. He picked up the crucial wicket of Durban captain Quinton de Kock (78 off 52 balls), putting a significant dent in their chase.

Donovan Ferreira is a superstar! pic.twitter.com/77CBcctmjT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2023

Courtesy of his magical knock, the Super Kings won by 16 runs as Ferreira was adjudged the player of the match.

It is an amazing start to his franchise career. The player was confident and didn't get fazed by the pressure. He came into play under difficult circumstances but batted in his natural style, which speaks volumes of him. And he was quite confident even during the presentation.

"Just trying to focus on my game, the coaching staff picked me for a reason and I will do what I just needed to do. I like playing a positive brand of cricket," he said.