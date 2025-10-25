Shreyas Iyer Health Update: How is India player now after being taken to Hospital following an Injury?

Cricket ‘Don't Know If We'll Come Back': Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Reflect on Their Possibly Last Innings in Australia After Match-Winning Partnership at SCG By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 16:56 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Sydney, Oct 25: It was a night of nostalgia, class, and emotion at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rolled back the years with a masterful unbeaten partnership to guide India to a nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI on Saturday (October 25).

The duo added 168 runs for the second wicket in a clinical chase of 237 - a fitting performance that may well have been their final innings together on Australian soil.

After the victory, both stalwarts reflected not only on their partnership but also on their long journey in Australian conditions - a place that has tested and defined them across formats for over a decade.

Rohit Sharma: "Don't Know If We'll Come Back, But I've Enjoyed Every Bit"

Rohit Sharma, who was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series, spoke with a mix of pride and emotion about his enduring love for playing in Australia.

"That's what you expect in Australia - it's never going to be easy. You got to understand the situation. Haven't played for a long time, had a good prep coming here. We couldn't win the series but we still take a lot of positives," Rohit said after his match-winning 121 off 125 balls*.

Reflecting on his journey and responsibility as a senior player, the former Indian captain added: "There'll be a lot of learnings for the youngsters. When I came for the first time, the seniors helped us a lot. It's our job now to pass on the message. Never easy to travel abroad and play cricket. The guys are talented, but you need a game plan. I still go back to the basics, and that's something I need to pass on."

Rohit - who first toured Australia in 2008 - also hinted that this might be his final appearance in the country as an India player. "I have always loved coming here, and enjoyed playing cricket at this venue. It brought back nice memories of 2008. It was fun - don't know if we're going to come back (as cricketers) - but I've enjoyed every bit. Forget about what's happened in the last 15 years, I've always loved playing here. Thank you, Australia."

Virat Kohli: "Chasing Always Brings the Best Out of Me"

Kohli, who returned to form with a composed 74 off 81 balls* after back-to-back ducks earlier in the series, was visibly pleased to contribute to the win and reunite with his long-time batting partner in a dominant chase.

"You might've played international cricket for a long time, but the game shows you ways," Kohli said, acknowledging his poor form in the first two games. "Almost 37 (years old) in the next few days, but chasing always brings the best out of me. Nice to have a big match-winning partnership with Rohit."

The former India captain reminisced about their journey together - one that began over a decade ago.

"I think from early on, we've understood the situation well - that's what we've always done well as a pair. We're probably the most experienced partnership now, but back in the day when we were young, we knew we could take the game away from them with big stands. It all started in 2013 against Australia - if we play 20 overs together, we go a long way in helping the team win."

Expressing gratitude towards Australian fans, Kohli added: "We've loved coming to this country, we've played some good cricket here. Thank you guys for coming in big numbers and supporting us."

The Rohit-Kohli duo once again showed why they're among the greatest pairs in ODI history - equalling Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's record for most 150+ partnerships (12). Their chemistry, understanding of the game, and mutual respect were on full display in Sydney.

For Indian fans, this performance was more than just a victory - it was a celebration of two modern-day icons, perhaps taking their final bow in Australia, the land where both carved some of their most memorable cricketing chapters.