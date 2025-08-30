MS Dhoni offered mentorship role by BCCI, but he may not take it for this ‘Gambhir’ Reason: Report

Cricket DPL 2025: IPL stars Nitish Rana, Digvesh Rathi among Five players slammed with Fines after on-field Spat By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:12 [IST]

IPL stars Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi are among five players who have been brandished with fines after their on-field spats in the DPL 2025 Eliminator match.

The clash between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions got extremely heated as multiple occasions marred the encounter.

Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi, in particular, were involved in a heated spat, when the former celebrated in Rathi's traditional notebook style after hitting him for a six. Apart from the duo, the likes of Aman Bharti, Sumit Mathur, Krish Yadav were also handed fines.

Nitish had a fine of 50 per cent match fee, while Digvesh had a bigger blow, as 80 per cent of his match fee was fined. Krish Yadav has been given a full match fee fine for using obscene words during the match.

DPL 2025 Statement on Match Fee Fines

Digvesh Rathi has been fined 80% of the Match Fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.2 (Level 2) for the conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

Nitish Rana has been fined 50% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.6 (Level 1) - Using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match.

Aman Bharti has been fined 30% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match.

Sumit Mathur has been fined 50% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.5 (Level 1) - Using language, actions or gesture which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player.

Krish Yadav has been fined 100% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 2) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match following an abuse from the opposing team player and pointing the bat towards the player.