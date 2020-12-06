Exclusive: Dr Vijay Patil explains how empty stadium are prepping for 2021 and the new era of 'phygital sports'

Reducing the seating capacity to 1/3rd, allotting reserved seats, installing Flexi screens and cubicles, putting barriers between people and increase in the use of touchless technology could be used as alternative ways to encouraging physical attendance at the stadium.

Responding to a questionnaire from MyKhel, Dr Vijay Patil - the President of DY Patil Sports Academy - talked at length about the challenges sports infrastructure will face and even suggested ways the sports industry is going to revive itself.

Here are the excerpts:

MyKhel: For any sport to grow, a stadium requires a holistic ecosystem which includes a world-class infrastructure for training, practice, competitive matches?

Dr Vijay Patil: It is interesting to note that our country has one of the largest youth population in the world and have a prolific history of legendary sportspeople. Even today youths from farthest corners emerge as shining beacons and brim with potential. This potential can be maximised by various elements, one of the main standing ones being a great sporting infrastructure for budding athletes.

Sportspeople need to train based on global standards and access to high performance, world-class facilities are key in their training. To encourage more people to get into sports and grow the culture of sports in a nation, a robust sports infrastructure plays a pivotal role.

This also increases candidature chances of stadiums, when mega sporting events start scouting for the next destination. The impetus a global sports event gives a country is manifold and does not just stop at economic or tourism gains. It makes a mental and social mark in the minds of millions of young people, who see the massive potential a sport has.

MK: On-field hygiene - can attendance at physical stadiums safely become a reality soon?

VP: This particular question has really kept most of the live events industry on its feet during the pandemic. On paper, there are many promising elements, some of which have even been executed on a small scale in various parts of the world. 1/3rd capacity occupancy, reserved seats, Flexi screens and cubicles, barriers between people and increased use of touchless technology have shown great potential as alternate ways of encouraging physical attendance at the stadium. That being said, it would be naïve of us to say, that the elements are ready to be used on large scale, mega-events very soon. The effectiveness and logistics need to be taken into consideration when it comes to hosting enormous numbers in-stadium as well as welcoming inter-city and international guests.

The potential risk levels need to be lower than potential effectiveness of scale of the elements in use, that's when physical attendance at the stadium can be really encouraged.

We see great potential in the workings and findings of the live-event industry and with an adaptation of hybrid models of engagement for fans and sportspeople, we can together create a new reality.

MK: Magic of Fantomsphere: Fan atmosphere - why the passion and energy of a stadium is integral to sports or a large live event?

VP: There is something called the 'roar of the crowd'- the maddening energy of feverish spectators, passionate enthusiasm and zealous cheers is a hair-raising experience for both fans and players. Sportspeople have gone on record to say how integral this passionate support from fans is for their game and how they derive motivation from the energy of packed stadium.

Empty stadiums and unsettling silence is a major disappointment, however, every stakeholder understands the unavoidable situation right now.

Games are being live-streamed but the in-stadium experience cannot be exactly replicated. Stadium settings emphasize social interactions and aids in creating that atmosphere which connects the spectator and the player. There are various elements in a stadium which help fans stay engaged, immersed and fully present - adding to the magic of the atmosphere. We, as a part of this large sports ecosystem, are also trying to find a way back to the once most integral part of the game- the fans ecstasy in a stadium.

MK: How are empty stadium prepping for 2021 and the new era of 'phygital sports'?

VP: Carrying forward our discussion on fan atmosphere, the live events industry is looking at various virtual and digital connect elements with an aim to foster and forge the fan connect to players and have players experience the enthusiasm of their clients.

With the probability of stadiums being packed anytime soon, use of technology to reduce interaction but amplify connection is the best way forward. Features like in-stadium activities and entertainment accessible to the select audiences present as well as outside, AR/VR, and multiplatform, multimedia experiences.

Most fans are digitally connected and have access to data; hence they can be encouraged to live stream their reactions. World over ideas is being bounced on how to bring fans to the stadium and increase their interface live with the players, where both parties can see each other's reactions and foster a sense of community. This again is a huge dream and depends on various factors including economies of scale. However, when looked at with a long-term vision, empty stadiums can be packed once again with the new era of physical meets digital. Even when fans are able to return to stadium seats, these future-ready elements will serve as a platform towards growing fandom and building a truly globally inclusive sports fan community.

MK: Can sustainable large events be a reality with 500 KW solar plant to meet up 70% of the electrical needs of the stadium?

VP: There are a larger number of stadiums worldwide who have adopted the sustainable way ahead and with the adoption of a 500 KW solar plant, 70% of electrical needs of DY Patil Stadium has been taken care of.

Stadiums require a huge amount of power and are highly energy-intensive. We cannot be blind to the fact that whilst we do contribute to society and economy in terms of economy and social impact, the environmental impact has taken us two steps back. Thus, the move to acknowledge the massive negative impact and use the platform we have as a great example for all stakeholders of the ecosystem we operate in.

A platform as large as DY Patil Stadium does have the ability to shine the torch on sustainability and the positive impact of renewable technology and we decided to take the massive leap ahead. Our vision is to stay committed to using cleaner resources in the future as well and treat our adoption of 500KW solar plant as a stepping stone of energy-saving and sustainable ideas while focusing on bringing high-quality events across the spectrum. There is no reason for large players to think of adopting renewable sources as a dream, it is a hard reality and the sooner industries recognise this, the better it will be for us as responsible global citizens.