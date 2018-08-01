Dropping Pujara indicates India's batting depth: Mike Hussey

"The dropping of Pujara from the squad for the first Test against England is real good sign of strength for India. It suggests the India is a good side with strong battling line-up," Hussey told reporters here while attending a Karnataka Premier League 2018 function at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pujara was replaced by KL Rahul in the first Test. Hussey said the current form of Rahul could have influenced the India team management. "Both Pujara and Rahul are good batsmen, but sometimes a team goes for a batsman who is batting better than the other at a given point of time," he said.

That overall team strength, Hussey believed will give India a good chance to win a Test series in Australia later this year. India are yet to win a Test series Down Under. Hussey said the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, who have been banned from international cricket for a year after the Cape Town ball-tampering saga, could benefit India.

However, Hussey said India will have to withstand the top quality bowling attack of Australia comprising Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins with their fitness offered as a rider.

"I am a little worried about Australia's batting because we are missing two of our best batsmen in Smith and Warner. It is a wonderful chance for India to win its first ever Test series in Australia," said Hussey.

"If Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathon Lyon are fit and firing, India will have to work hard for runs. Australia have an excellent bowling attack," he said.

Hussey had a word of encouragement for the KPL, a tournament he said grew in stature over the years.

"I was privileged to be part of the KPL last year and I was blown away by how good the tournament was. It's a great opportunity for young players to be out there playing under real pressure, being on TV and in front of big crowds. It's also a great opportunity for the KSCA to identify young players and prepare them for higher cricket," he said.