DRS shutdown: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming disappointed as umpires' decision went against team

The defeat also ended the slim chances CSK entertained to enter the IPL 2022 playoffs.

The Super Kings lost the wickets of in-form Devon Conway to Daniel Sams and Robin Uthappa to Jasprit Bumrah in the shape of leg-before as they made a false start to a must-win match.

The CSK coach Stephen Fleming was understandably disappointed.

"It was a little bit unlucky that it happened at that time. We were a little disappointed, but that's still part of the game, isn't it? It sort of set off a chain of events that were not in our favour, but we should be better that than (getting bowled out for 97). It certainly wasn't a great start,” said Fleming in the post-match press conference.

Fleming said the CSK is getting their equations right around a new squad that they assembled from the auction.

“We're still learning about our squad, as most teams are, and hopefully we can learn a lot over the next couple of games and go forward. What I can say is that, there's not much margin between having a great season and a not-so-great season.

“So we've been through enough of these seasons to know that. So we're not going too much over, but we do need to improve in some areas," said Fleming in a post-match press conference.

Despite posting a small total of 97 runs, CSK showed some true character with the ball as Mukesh Choudhary scalped three wickets while Simarjeet Singh and Moeen Ali took one wicket each.

"There are some really positive signs. I thought the new-ball bowling of Simarjeet and Mukesh was outstanding. They have been developing - Mukesh all the way through this season, so he's now feeling confident enough to bowl a spell like that.

“Simarjeet, only sort of 3-4 games in, has made some real gains. So that's a positive. And with Deepak Chahar to come back into the side, there are some good options with the new ball," said Fleming.

“Certain holes, they always seem to pop at the wrong time. So we haven't been as good as we need to be, we know that. But we are trying to find some positive pieces as we move forward.

“So now that we're out of the competition, we've got an opportunity with two games to give some other guys an opportunity and hopefully find something there as well," he added.