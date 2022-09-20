Duleep Trophy 2022 Final, West Zone vs South Zone: Venue, Squads, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Ajinkya Rahane-led West Zone reached the final after a commanding 279-run win over Central Zone, while the Hanuma Vihari-led South Zone crushed North Zone by a mammoth 645 runs to book their berth in the summit clash.

After Prithvi Shaw's knocks of 60 and 142, Shams Mulani continued with his rich-vein of form from the Ranji Trophy as the left-arm spinner claimed 5 wickets in the second innings for West Zone in their semifinal win.

Duleep Trophy Winners: The Full List of Champions and Runners Up Since 1961-62 Season

For South Zone, on the other hand, it was R Sai Kishore, who did the damage with the ball, claiming 10 wickets in the match, after Rohan Kunnummal, Vihari, Ricky Bhui and Ravi Teja scored hundreds in their 4-day semifinal match.

Now, South Zone and West Zone will clash in the five-day match for the title. This will be the 12th meeting in the Duleep Trophy final between the two sides. In the 11 final meetings so far, West Zone has won 6 times and South Zone has won 4 times, while the trophy was shared once.

Here is a look at the Duleep Trophy 2022 Final squads, dates, time, telecast and live streaming information:

Duleep Trophy 2022 Finals Squads

West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane - captain (Mumbai), Priyank Panchal (Gujarat), Sarfaraz Khan (Mumbai), Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai), Armaan Jaffer (Mumbai), Chiraj Jani (Saurashtra), Het Patel (Gujarat), Hardik Tamore (Mumbai), Shams Mulani (Mumbai), Tanish Kotian (Mumbai), Atit Seth (Baroda), Chintan Gaja (Gujarat), Chetan Sakariya (Saurashtra), Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra), Satyajeet Bachhav (Maharashtra).

South Zone: Hanuma Vihari - captain (Hyderabad), Mayank Agarwal - vice captain (Karnataka), Rohan Kunnummal (Kerala), Manish Pandey (Karnataka), Devdutt Paddikal (Karnataka), Baba Indrajith (Tamil Nadu), Eknath Kerkar - wicketkeeper (Goa), Ricky Bhui - wicketkeeper (Andhra), Sai Kishore (Tamil Nadu), K Gowtham (Karnataka), Basil Thampi (Kerala), Ravi Teja (Hyderabad), V C Stephen (Andhra), Tanay Thyagrajan (Hyderabad), Lakshay Garg (Goa).

Duleep Trophy 2022 Final possible playing 11s:

West Zone XI: Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atit Seth, Jaydev Unadkat, Chintan Gaja.

South Zone XI: Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari (captain), Baba Indrajith, Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Ravi Teja, R Sai Kishore, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tanay Thyagarajan, Basil Thampi.

Duleep Trophy 2022 Final dates, timing and telecast information

Dates: September 21 to September 25

Timing: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+Hostar