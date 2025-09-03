English Edition
Duleep Trophy 2025: After Asia Cup Snub, Dhruv Jurel misses out Semifinal due to unfortunate illness

By MyKhel Staff

Just days after being overlooked for India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel's run of bad luck has worsened, with the youngster diagnosed with dengue ahead of the Duleep Trophy semifinal.

Jurel was originally set to captain the Central Zone side, but the illness has forced him to withdraw, leaving the selectors to make urgent reshuffles ahead of their semiginal against West Zone, starting from September 4.

Duleep Trophy 2025 After Asia Cup Snub IPL star misses out Semifinal due to Dengue

Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar has been drafted into the team as Jurel's replacement, a decision that has generated plenty of discussion given his form in domestic cricket.

Confirming the development, Central Zone head coach Usman Ghani said to Hitavada, "Yes, Wadkar has been included in Central Zone team since Jurel is suffering from dengue. He is not available for the next game and we needed one more stumper in the side."

The Central Zone had advanced to the semifinals after a comfortable first-innings win over North East Zone in Bengaluru, but will now enter the big clash against West Zone missing two crucial names.

Adding to their headaches, Kuldeep Yadav has also withdrawn from the competition owing to national duties at the Asia Cup. In his place, pacer Yash Thakur has been promoted from the standby list. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar, who impressed in the quarterfinal with a captain's knock, will continue to lead the side.

For Wadkar, this call-up comes as a belated chance to shine. Despite guiding Vidarbha to their third Ranji Trophy title earlier this year and enjoying an excellent season with 722 runs in 10 matches alongside 24 wicketkeeping dismissals, the 29-year-old had been controversially left out of the original squad.

BCCI's preference rules for India's current players ensured Jurel got the nod ahead of him - but with Jurel sidelined, Wadkar now finds himself with the perfect opportunity to prove his worth. The Rajasthan Royals player was part of the India squad recently in the England Test series but was down the pecking order for Asia Cup selection. Ahead of Jurel, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma were selected as wicketkeeping options.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 15:27 [IST]
