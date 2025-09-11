‘Match should go on’: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea to stop IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

Cricket Duleep Trophy Final: Spinners Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya Give Central Zone Advantage Over South Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya's impressive bowling performance helped Central Zone gain an advantage over South in the Duleep Trophy final. They shared nine wickets, restricting South to 149 runs. Central ended the day at 50 without loss, trailing by 99 runs. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 18:42 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Spinners Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya capitalised on the South Zone batters' indecision, sharing nine wickets between them on the first day of the Duleep Trophy final on Thursday (September 11).

Jain took 5/49, while Kartikeya claimed 4/53, bowling a combined 45 overs. Their efforts helped Central Zone dismiss South for just 149 in 63 overs. By the end of the day, Central had reached 50 without loss, trailing by 99 runs.

Central's openers, Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar, displayed confidence and sound judgement, contrasting sharply with South's batters. Despite occasional misses and leg-before appeals on an overcast day, they maintained focus during their unbroken 50-run partnership. Malewar particularly impressed by hitting two consecutive fours off pacer Gurjapneet Singh in the seventh over.

South Zone's Struggles

The South Zone batters struggled from early on, with opener Mohit Kale getting bowled for six after a reckless sweep against Kartikeya in the 16th over. This triggered a collapse, as South lost three more wickets before lunch, reaching 64 for four in 33 overs. Tanmay Agarwal's run-out after a mid-pitch collision with Ricky Bhui was a significant blow during this session.

Kartikeya delivered a standout ball to dismiss South skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen. The delivery pitched on middle stump and turned enough to hit the off-stump. However, such moments of brilliance were rare as South's batters continued to struggle with uncertainty even after lunch.

Central Zone's Advantage

The dismissal of Andre Siddarth highlighted South's indecisiveness. Attempting a premeditated charge against Kartikeya, Siddarth was stumped by Upendra Yadav after being deceived by flight. Salman Nizar was South's last hope for reaching 200 but fell to Jain after a half-hearted prod resulted in an edge caught by Rajat Patidar at gully.

With Nizar's departure, South offered little resistance as Jain completed his ninth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. This was his second consecutive five-wicket performance following his effort against West Zone in the semifinals last week.

Central Zone's Steady Start

Jain bowled continuously for 24 overs, while Kartikeya primarily used traditional left-arm spin rather than wrist-spin. Their efforts were aided by South's tentative approach, making it easier for them to dominate. Central ended the day strongly with Malewar at 28 and Wadkar at 20 still at the crease.

The day's play underscored Central's strong position thanks to their spinners' effectiveness and openers' resilience. As the match progresses, Central will look to build on their advantage while South seeks to regroup and challenge their opponents.

With inputs from PTI