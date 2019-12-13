Dwayne Bravo comes out of T20I retirement, expresses his desire to play for West Indies in T20 World Cup 2020

Bravo (36) has not played for the Caribbean side for over three years but is hoping to force his way into the defending champions' World Cup squad in Australia next year.

The right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer stated that he would only be available to play international cricket in the shortest format.

In his Instagram post, the Jamaican said, "Today I confirm the announcement of my decision to return to international cricket to all my fans and well-wishers all around the world.

"It's no secret that this big announcement has come as a result of the changes made at the administration level.

"For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes.

"With the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and captain Kieron Pollard, I'm really excited about this comeback and about the chance to be part of something really special.

"We have a lot of young talent on the team as well as cricketers with a wealth of experience such as Pollard, Simmons and Jason Holder and I believe that I can contribute to a positive change.

"With a powerful team such as ours, we can definitely rebuild the WI T20 cricket team on and off the field and improve our rankings. I will remain fully committed to WI T20 team once selected."

Bravo took 3-37 in the Windies' dramatic T20 World Cup final win over England in 2016.

The Windies were recently defeated by India in the three-match T20I series. The Kieron Pollard-led side also lost the T20I series to Afghanistan last month, in Lucknow.