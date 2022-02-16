Eden Apple Tom: Prodigy from Kerala cricket garden hopes to make it big

Apart from keeping the Onomastics experts among us interested, Eden will also prompt the cricket fans to keep a note of him.

The 17-year-old is a pace bowling all-rounder who is in the Kerala squad for the Ranji Trophy matches, and the state will start its campaign against Meghalaya on Thursday (February 17) at Rajkot.

“My grandfather was working in Singapore and had named my dad, Apple and hence came my name. But I was born and played my early days of cricket in Dubai because my dad and mom were working in Dubai airport. We came to Kerala in 2018 but my mother (Elsy) is still working there,” says Eden.

The spark to return to Kerala came after the family’s meeting with former Kerala all-rounder Sony Cheruvathur, who was the state assistant coach during Dav Whatmore’s regime as head coach.

Back in Kerala, Eden joined Love All Sports Academy in Thiruvananthapuram where he began to sharpen his skills under Sony and Karthik Rajan.

“Sony sir has a big influence on me. He has been very supportive and worked on my skills and confidence as a player. Sony sir always says 'be yourself and express yourself freely and without fear.’ It has helped me to develop as a cricketer,” says Eden.

Eden began to appear for Kerala in age-group cricket from last year and made an immediate impact. He took 15 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, to be Kerala’s highest wicket-taker in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

The selectors took note of it and drafted Eden to the senior side. But graduation to the senior level from age-group cricket is a massive task. Is he ready for that?

“There was a selection trial post the Cooch Behar Trophy and after that the selectors announced that 'here we have a 17-year-old is in our Ranji squad and everyone was so happy for me and came forward to congratulate.

“I am confident that whenever my opportunity come I can contribute. The effort in Cooch Behar Trophy has given a boost to my confidence.

“I know I have to learn a lot of things as a cricketer, and I am working on my skills and fitness so that I can give my 100 per cent in the longer format of the game,” he said.

On the learning part, Eden says he is fortunate to have some senior pros around him in the team.

“Sreeyettan (S Sreesanth) has been a big supporter. I have seen a lot of videos of him and now I can ask a few things directly to him. Sachin Chettan (captain Sachin Baby) is also very supportive and has been motivating me to work harder on all cricketing aspects.

“Then I have other seniors like Basil (Thampi) and Jalaj Saxena around me and all of them have played at a much higher grade cricket like for India, Ranji Trophy and in the IPL. Also, our coach Tinu sir (former India and Kerala pacer Tinu Yohannan) has offered a lot of tips for me and hopefully, once Sanju Samson returns (currently recuperating from an injury) I can have interactions with him too.

“So, all of them have some real valuable lessons to offer to me,” says Eden, who also adores South African fast bowling legend Dale Steyn.