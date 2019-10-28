Eden Gardens may host India's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh

1. Day-night Test at Eden?

"At present, the situation is 80-20 in favour of a day-night Test at the Eden Gardens. Nothing is close to being official yet, but it certainly cannot be ruled out," The Telegraph quoted a source as saying. Eden Gardens is scheduled to host the second Test between India and Bangladesh from November 22.

2. Ganguly's stand

After holding a discussion with Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, said the Indian skipper is "agreeable" to the idea of a day-night Test. Ganguly had said he firmly believed the day-night format is the way forward for Test cricket as spectators can catch a game of cricket after their daily routines. Former Indian skipper and the current Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin too had supported the idea of day-night Test, saying it should be implemented to gauge the spectators' response.

3. India's tryst with day-night Test

The idea of day-night Test was actively mooted to the Indian team in 2018 and it was expected that the Rajkot Test against the West Indies could be played in the Pink Ball format. But several Indian team members did not air favourable opinion since the Pink Ball was in use during the Duleep Trophy for three seasons and there were doubts over its quality and durability. Since, the Indian cricketers were not agreeing to the day-night format, the CoA under Vinod Rai vetoed the move and the Rajkot Test played in the usual format.

4. Bangladesh's opinion

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the team cannot guarantee their agreement for day-night Test as yet because players and team management needed to be consulted before arriving at a decision. "At first we have to take the consent of the players and members of the team managements about it. It is totally a technical matter (playing day-night Test from skill perspective) and we have to consider that there is preparation required to play a Test with a pink ball," Chouwdhury was quoted saying in Cricbuzz. Bangladesh cricket is returning to normalcy after the players called off an indefinite strike recently.