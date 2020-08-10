ENG vs PAK: England without Lawrence option for second Pakistan Test

The second Test begins at the Rose Bowl on Thursday, with England leading the series 1-0 thanks to a Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes inspired victory at Old Trafford.

However, Joe Root will be without one of his star names in Ben Stokes, who left the bio-secure bubble on Sunday to travel to New Zealand for family reasons.

Though Stokes' place in the side up for grabs, Essex batsman Lawrence will not be selected for his first Test cap after the 23-year-old was granted leave from the squad

Zak Crawley, who played in the first two Tests against West Indies, seems the likely candidate to replace Stokes, with England confirming a replacement for Lawrence would not be selected.

Crawley scored 76 in the second innings of the first Test against the Windies, though he was out for a duck and 11 in his two stays at the crease in the following match.