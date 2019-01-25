Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 2: Roach flattens flimsy England as wickets tumble in Bridgetown

By Opta
West Indies pacer Kemar Roach ended first innings with figures of 5 for 17
West Indies pacer Kemar Roach ended first innings with figures of 5 for 17

Bridgetown, January 25: West Indies finished an action-packed second day of the first Test with a 339-run lead after an inspired afternoon spell from Kemar Roach skittled England for 77 in Barbados.

First day's report

Replying to the home side's total of 289, England lasted just 30.2 overs as they lost nine wickets between lunch and tea to be bowled out for their fourth lowest total against West Indies.

Roach (5-17) was the major reason for the touring team's pitiful collapse, the paceman - playing on his home ground at the Kensington Oval - claiming five wickets for four runs in a stunning 27-ball stint.

1
44296

After electing not to enforce the follow-on when leading by 212, West Indies endured a batting slump of their own to give their opponents a ray of hope, falling from 52 without loss to 61-5 against the spin-pace combination of Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes.

However, Shimron Hetmyer's counter-punching 31 put the brakes on England's attempts to rally after an embarrassing batting display. He hit two sixes and a pair of fours to put on 59 in a hurry with Shane Dowrich, who ended unbeaten on 27, helping West Indies to 127-6 by stumps.

Hetmyer had also started the day at the crease, adding 25 further runs in conjunction with the tail before he was the last wicket to fall in the hosts' first innings, dismissed by Stokes (4-59) having made 81 from 109 deliveries.

James Anderson had made the initial breakthrough in the morning to complete his 27th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, equalling Ian Botham's record for England.

Yet the Lancashire seamer had little time to reflect on his latest achievement as he watched his team-mates collapse in a hurry.

England fell apart in the face of a probing spell from Roach, who benefited from deflections off bat and elbow respectively to bowl Rory Burns (2) and Jonny Bairstow (12) at the start of the second session.

West Indies captain Jason Holder (2-15) trapped opposite number Joe Root (4) lbw before Stokes and Moeen fell for ducks in successive balls to Roach, the latter well caught by a backtracking Alzarri Joseph in the deep.

Jos Buttler was the fifth and final wicket in the innings for Roach, edging a rising delivery through to wicketkeeper Dowrich, to leave the score at 49-7, and while the tail showed some resilience against a fired-up four-pronged pace attack, Joseph (2-20) and Shannon Gabriel (1-15) wrapped up the brief innings before the break.

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite (24) and debutant John Campbell (33) made steady progress until Stokes (2-31) and Moeen (3-41) made inroads, briefly raising hopes among the large number of travelling fans.

Yet despite the late clatter of wickets, West Indies hold a grip on a Test match that exploded into life after an attritional opening day to the series.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue