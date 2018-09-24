England spinner Adil Rashid signs one-year all-format deal with Yorkshire

Cricket

London, Sep 24: Adil Rashid has signed a new one-year contract with Yorkshire that will see him play across all formats.

The England leg-spinner announced his decision to focus solely on white-ball cricket for the 2018 season in February, a move Yorkshire branded "disappointing".

However, despite opting against playing in the County Championship, Rashid controversially still earned a recall to England's Test side for the series against India.

The 30-year-old featured in all five matches of the 4-1 victory, taking 10 wickets in total, and has also been selected for the tour to Sri Lanka.

Rashid was told by England national selector Ed Smith he must play four-day cricket for his county if we wanted to remain eligible for the Test team in 2019, and a return to red-ball action with Yorkshire has now been agreed.

"There's been a lot of talk and speculation but Adil is a very valuable cricketer for us," said Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

"Now he's in the Test team, how much he'll be available for us next season is unclear. But when he is available we'd be delighted to have him and for him to be part of what would hopefully be a successful summer.

"For now, it will just be for a year because it's still not clear what career path he's going to take. He's back in the Test team and continues to do well, so we'll see where that takes us. Obviously going into 2020 and with the new competition, players are waiting to see how that will affect contracts.

"I think for now it's good to have the one year and see how the winter goes for Adil. We'll probably have another look at it after the World Cup and see where he is, particularly with England and how much he's involved with them. In the short-term it's good to know when he's available he'll be playing for us."

