England and South Africa draw series after final ODI abandoned due to Headingley rain

The match was not a total washout, but afternoon rain in Leeds brought play to a premature end. The tourists had won the toss and chose to bat, making a positive start as Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 92 runs.

David Willey dismissed De Kock's fellow opener Janneman Malan for just 11 as he could only send a drive to the off side into the waiting hands of Jason Roy.

Just before the Proteas reached three figures, Rassie van der Dussen (26) was gone too as he swept an Adil Rashid delivery to Jonny Bairstow.

However, the heavens then opened to put a temporary stop to play.

The match resumed just under two hours later, reduced to 45 overs per team, but the rain soon returned. De Kock and Aiden Markram (24 not out) managed to add a further 40 runs as South Africa reached 159-2 from 27.4 overs, with Markram reaching the 1,000-run milestone in ODIs, the 28th player to do so for the Proteas.

Play was finally abandoned just after 4pm local time.

De Kock's impressive 92 from just 76 balls was therefore in vain, a shame for the wicketkeeper who had hit 13 fours as he looked set to complete a ton.

A three-match T20 series between the two teams begins in Bristol on Wednesday.

Source: OPTA