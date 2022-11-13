England captain Jos Buttler showers praise on Stokes, Curran, Rashid for T20 World Cup 2022 triumph

England under Jos Buttler defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets at the MCG to lift their second T20 World Cup after 2010 and also became the first team to hold the T20 and 50-over World Cup together.

“This is the icing on the cake, to win the T20 World Cup, just immensely proud. A long journey and a few changes, but we are reaping the rewards. Fantastic tournament and Pakistan was a valuable time for the group (a T20 series against them before the World Cup 2022), but this is a way away from the Ireland game,” said Buttler.

On Matthew Mott, a double World Champion himself with the Australian women’s team, Buttler said: “He's fitted in really well, quite a few Aussies with us. He's led the coaching staff really well, gives the players great freedom and allows us to go out and trust ourselves.”

Buttler said the four-over spell of Adil Rashid was a big boost for England in the final against Pakistan at the MCG.

“Adil's over was outstanding, he's always the guy we throw the ball to to take something happen. It wasn't easy at all, got away to a decent start which controlled the run-rate, and that man Ben Stokes was there at the end,” said Buttler.

Buttler could not speak enough on the contribution of Stokes. The all-rounder had picked the wicket of dangerous Iftikhar Ahmed and then made a measured fifty to lead England’s tricky 138.

“He's the ultimate competitor. In anything he does, a hell of a lot of experience to bank on, he timed it perfectly the impetus he and Moeen had took it away from Pakistan,” said Buttler.