England's Woakes to miss start of Australia series like Stokes due to injury, Ball called up

It was announced on Monday that the all-rounder had sustained a thigh injury and would not be fit for the game against Scotland on Sunday, while his availability for the Australia matches would continue to be assessed.

"Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the Scotland ODI with tightness in his right quad," a statement from the ECB said.

"He is replaced in the squad by Surrey's Tom Curran. Woakes will be assessed this week to ascertain if he'll be fit for the Australia series."

And, like Ben Stokes (hamstring), Woakes will be absent for the early part of the Australia series, which gets under way on June 13.

Nottinghamshire seamer Ball has been given the nod, having last featured for the 50-over side in Perth in January as England sealed a 4-1 series win over their old foes.

As for Stokes, he suffered the problem during fielding practice on Wednesday ahead of the second Test against Pakistan and was subsequently ruled out of contention. Sam Curran was handed a debut in his place on Friday, the Surrey teenager named in the team at Headingley having only joined up with the squad as injury cover earlier in the week.

England ODI squad to play Australia:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham - unavailable), David Willey (Yorkshire) Chris Woakes (Warwickshire - unavailable), Mark Wood (Durham)

Source: OPTA