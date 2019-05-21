Cricket

Archer thinks IPL experience gives him World Cup advantage

By Opta
Jofra Archer

London, May 21: Jofra Archer feels his experience of playing in the pressure cooker of the Indian Premier League and Big Bash League will stand him in good stead for the Cricket World Cup.

Barbados-born all-rounder Archer was on Tuesday (May 21) named in the England squad for the tournament on home soil only two months after qualifying to play for Eoin Morgan's side.

The 24-year-old, who can bowl at searing pace and has some explosive batting in his locker, has represented Hobart Hurricanes and Rajasthan Royals in the world's two premier T20 domestic competitions, which he believes will help when the 50-over showpiece begins next week.

"I think I probably have a big advantage over some of the other guys in our team," Archer said to Sky Sports about his IPL experience playing against the top stars in the game.

"We play them twice in the IPL, so you know their weaknesses, you know their strengths, you know if they can't run between the wickets. You get that extra bit of information.

"I think I'm ready. I've played a lot of cricket outside of 50 overs. I know how to deal with pressure, crowds. Because of that cricket I wasn't able to play as much List A for Sussex but you don't forget how to bowl.

"You get more opportunities than in T20 – six extra overs to take more wickets."

Asked if he could believe his rapid rise to the World Cup squad, Archer replied: "Not really - I've put it in my head I would have to wait seven years. "Back in December they obviously changed it a little bit but I was always prepared to wait however long it would have taken."

 
Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 20:16 [IST]
