England does a surgical strike! Pakistan fans react after India's T20 World Cup semifinal exit

The hopes of an Indo-Pak final quickly vanished as England completely outplayed the Men in Blue to march into the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

After Pakistan sealed their place in the final with a win over New Zealand, England handed India a crushing 10-wicket defeat to set up a title clash against Babar Azam's men at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Not only did England deny India a place in the final, but England also took away the hopes of one of the most anticipated events, i.e., an Indo-Pak World Cup final. Though England's win was celebrated by many Pakistan fans who were happy to see their arch-rivals pack their bags, there were several who rued the missed opportunity.

Coming to the match, after being invited to bat first, Indian openers once again failed to hand their team a strong start. While KL Rahul once again departed for a single-digit score, skipper Rohit Sharma also failed to hand India a strong powerplay.

Virat Kohli, who has enjoyed a strong tournament, scored another half-century as he along with Hardik Pandya guided India to 168/6. In reply, England openers chased it down with 24 balls to spare. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put up a sizzling display as India went wicketless. India's humiliating loss saw several fans criticise the team management.

Pakistan had opened their campaign with a narrow loss to neighbours India. India's loss in the semifinal allowed Pakistan fans to extract their revenge as their arch-rivals headed home. Social media was flooded with memes as Pakistan fans celebrated India's loss in the semifinals. There were several fans who went on to state that the stress of an India-Pakistan final is too much to handle. On the other hand, many fans and critics lashed out at India's lackluster show.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter and said, "India does not deserve to meet us in MCG!"

Here's how the Pakistani fans reacted after England handed India a crushing loss:

No more Pak vs Ind final 😅😅 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/OUCGSryADz — usama muneer (@usamachaudhary) November 10, 2022

Congratulations to all those who thought the ICC and BCCI rigged the #T20Iworldcup2022 to ensure an India/Pak final. — Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) November 10, 2022

Come on India!! take some wickets. We want Pak India Final 🇵🇰🇮🇳#INDvsENG #T20Iworldcup2022 pic.twitter.com/jW2zKMfnhs — Imran Ali Khan // (@theimranalikhan) November 10, 2022

India knocked out, Pak already in the finals. It's coming home 🇵🇰pic.twitter.com/NedgpvRODz — F (@falahtah) November 10, 2022

Karma is real pic.twitter.com/Pe40zZTQAc — Ans Hafeez (@PakForeverIA) November 10, 2022

Haider is in wt20 final and Hardik’s on plane to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/sBBllXeqXX — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) November 10, 2022

I’m sorry to my Indian friends re today’s result, but I’m going to be completely honest & say:



I am SO happy it’s not an Indo-Pak Final.



No hate at all towards India but we’re sporting rivals & I can’t deal with the stress of that game in a WC Final. — Pakistan Cricket Podcast (@PakCricPodcast) November 10, 2022

The richest board in world cricket 😂

The biggest cricket league in world cricket 😂

The most arrogant players and stupid media 😂

The team who doesn’t want to play Asia Cup in Pak 😂

.

Have a safe journey home, Bhartiyo!

.

😂 pic.twitter.com/MfLjrJ8SzH — ミ★🔥 عمران 🔥★彡 (@PatriiotX2) November 10, 2022

Your ride has arrived to take you home @BCCI 👀 — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) November 10, 2022