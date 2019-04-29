Cricket

England draft in Vince for Pakistan ODI series

By Opta
Vince_cropped

London, April 29: England have added James Vince to their squad for the upcoming one-dayers against Pakistan.

The Hampshire batsman was already selected for the one-off 50-over international against Ireland on Friday but will now also remain with the squad for the five-match series with Pakistan that follows.

Vince has been in fine form for his county in the Royal London One-Day Cup this season, scoring 402 runs at an average of 80.40 in the competition.

His call-up comes after Alex Hales was withdrawn from all of England's squads - including their preliminary list for the Cricket World Cup - after reportedly serving a 21-day suspension for what his spokesman described as an "off-field incident".

Meanwhile, Ben Duckett and Dawid Malan have been drafted in for the ODI with Ireland in Malahide, as well as the solitary Twenty20 fixture against Pakistan, which takes place in Cardiff on Sunday.

However, batsman Jason Roy will not feature in either game due to a back spasm, while seamer Mark Wood has been withdrawn to allow him to play for Durham instead.

On Roy, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement that the Surrey opener will "continue to receive treatment" before joining up with his team-mates ahead of the Pakistan series.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
