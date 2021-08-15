England will have 'fire in the belly' for day four – Bairstow

Root surpassed 9,000 Test runs and took his average beyond 50 with an exceptional innings at Lord's, which marked his 11th score of 150 in the longest format.

Barring a truly remarkable second innings, he will not have the chance to score his second double century against India this year after number 11 James Anderson was bowled with the final delivery of the day.

England were all out for 391, a lead of 27, Anderson's spell at the crease including a 10-ball over from Jasprit Bumrah, who also struck the tailender on the helmet.

But Bairstow, who scored his first half-century since the 2019 Ashes in forming a 121-run fourth-wicket partnership with Root, has no doubt Anderson will respond by posing India plenty of problems on day four.

"What a day, to pass 9,000 Test runs is a special achievement, to score 180 not out at the home of cricket is also a special achievement," Bairstow told Sky Sports of Root's performance.

India vs England, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: India concede lead as Joe Root steals the show with 22nd century

"It's pleasing to spend a decent amount of time out in the middle and contribute and put on a 100 partnership with Joe.

"Hopefully, me personally, I can build on that, obviously built on the innings at Nottingham, the first innings here, leading into the next few innings within the series – hopefully I can go on and make a big one.

"We've put ourselves in a position now where hopefully we can capitalise."

Asked about the treatment Anderson received, he added: "I'm sure when Jimmy comes to bowl he'll cause a few problems himself. We'll come again tomorrow with fire in the belly."