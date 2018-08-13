Cricket

England Vs India, 3rd Test: Unchanged England waiting on Stokes verdict

London, Aug 13: England have named an unchanged squad for the third Test against India as they await the outcome of Ben Stokes' trial.

The hosts moved 2-0 up following a dominant triumph at Lord's, meaning they can wrap up the five-match series at Trent Bridge.

Stokes missed the second Test as he appeared in court charged with affray, with the ECB set to "make an assessment of Ben Stokes' availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded".

That trial reached its sixth day on Monday (August 13) when final remarks were due to be heard.

All-rounder Moeen Ali and uncapped seamer Jamie Porter were the two players from the 13-man squad who did not make the final selection at Lord's.

England won that match by an innings and 159 runs, with the third meeting beginning in Nottingham on Saturday.

England squad in full:

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
    Read in Kannada: ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಸರಣಿಯಿಂದ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡಿನ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಆಟಗಾರ ಔಟ್!

