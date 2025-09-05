AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan

Cricket England Lose 5 Out Of Last 6 ODI Series! 2027 ODI World Cup Qualification Under Threat By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 21:40 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

England's ODI struggles deepened at Lord's as Harry Brook's side slumped to a series defeat against South Africa, marking another low point in their faltering white-ball journey. The Proteas clinched a five-run win in the second match to seal their first bilateral ODI series victory in England since 1998, leaving the hosts under mounting pressure.

This latest setback means England have now lost five of their last six ODI series, a dismal record for the 2019 World Cup winners who once set the benchmark in the 50-over game. Since their title defense collapsed at the 2023 World Cup in India, England have won just seven of their 21 ODIs, a run that also includes a group-stage exit at the 2024 Champions Trophy and a recent series loss in India.

The poor results have seen them stagnate in the ICC rankings. Currently placed eighth, they are four points behind Afghanistan and trail leaders India by a huge 37-point margin. With just 18 months left before the cut-off for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup, their position is precarious.

The 2027 edition, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, will feature 14 teams. Automatic spots are reserved for the hosts and the top eight ranked sides, while Namibia-as a non-full ICC member-will need to go through qualifiers. If England slip further down the table, they too could be forced into the qualifiers, an almost unthinkable prospect for a side that lifted the trophy just six years ago.

The road to recovery looks daunting. Upcoming fixtures pit them against high-quality opposition including New Zealand, Sri Lanka, India, and arch-rivals Australia. Meanwhile, teams ranked below England face comparatively easier series, increasing the danger of Brook's men being overtaken in the standings.

For a team that once prided itself on reinventing one-day cricket, the current slump highlights a dramatic fall from grace. Unless England find answers quickly, their path to the 2027 World Cup could be through the long and uncertain route of qualifiers.