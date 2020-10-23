England men accept 15 per cent pay cut due to coronavirus impact on ECB

The England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) said on Friday (October 23) that it had reached an agreement with the Team England Player Partnership (TEPP), which will see centrally contracted players take a reduction in retainers, match fees and win bonuses from October 1.

The ECB said the measures are needed due to the "substantial shortfall" in its income caused by COVID-19, with losses expected to exceed £100million in 2020.

Ashley Giles, managing director of England Men's Cricket, said: "I would like to thank the players and TEPP for their collaboration, which has enabled us to reach this agreement.

"The relationship with our men's players and their representatives (TEPP) is strong, and we need to recognise that our players, led by captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, have conducted themselves with great maturity and responsibility throughout this challenging time.

"We now want to build on this agreement and work together on a number of areas relating to player welfare, particularly mental health, which remains a high priority for all of us, as we continue to navigate a path through this pandemic."

Richard Bevan, chairman of the TEPP, added: "These are unprecedented times and once again the players have shown that they fully appreciate the important role they play in helping cricket emerge from this pandemic in as strong a position as possible. In agreeing to this revised remuneration package, they have shown great responsibility and unity with the wider game.

"TEPP would like to place on record our appreciation to the ECB for their cooperative approach in agreeing a way forward throughout these challenging circumstances."

Last month, chief executive Tom Harrison said the ECB would be cutting 62 jobs as part of essential steps to help "safeguard cricket's long-term future", with potential losses feared to rise towards £200m next year.