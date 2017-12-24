England remain united, insists Woakes

Melbourne, December 24: Chris Woakes insisted England remain united and morale is still high, despite the tourists facing an Ashes series whitewash.

England surrendered the urn to Australia, who claimed an unassailable 3-0 series lead after romping to an innings and 41-run victory in the third Test.

It has been a tour to forget for England heading into the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne but all-rounder Woakes said the side will not crumble and suffer the same fate as the 2013-14 touring party.

In 2013-14, England were swept 5-0 by the Australians.

"We're still together as a group, the morale in the group is still really high, and there's no bickering, there's no separation within the group," Woakes told reporters on Sunday.

"I wasn't here on that previous Ashes tour, but by all accounts there were differences within the camp back then. That was well written about and well known about but it definitely doesn't feel like that here.

"Everyone is working hard to try and win this Test match.

"We've put in a hell of a lot of hard work - I know we haven't got much for it - but we're really hoping that we can come away with something and show some pride."

England will be without paceman Craig Overton for the MCG Test, starting on Tuesday, due to a rib injury.

Source: OPTA