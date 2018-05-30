England's Keaton Jennings had to cancel an accounting exam after call-up for Pakistan Test

Jennings has been drafted in for the Headingley Test, which begins on Friday, but had to cancel a test of a different kind to be part of the side.

"I booked my train down to London to write a three-hour accounting paper today," Jennings told the ECB website.

"That's a couple of quid down the drain but that's life.

"I wouldn't change it for the world, potentially playing a Test match for England. Those memories and experiences that only a handful of people get to experience.

"I'm in a really privileged position to experience that and the exam can be rewritten. If I fail it, so be it.

"It's been an interesting couple of days, couple of months, but I'm just really happy to be here."

Jennings has made six Test appearances for England since making his debut in December 2016, when he scored a century against India in Mumbai.

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan was named in the squad for their upcoming ODI matches with Scotland and Australia despite fracturing a finger playing for Middlesex.

Morgan was forced to withdraw from Thursday's Hurricane Relief Twenty20 Challenge with the injury, but it will not hamper his England commitments.

England face Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10, before a five-match series with Australia.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler - who recently earned a Test recall for the Pakistan series - will be rested for the Scotland clash, however the 27-year-old will return against Tim Paine's tourists.

Sam Billings is Buttler's replacement for the opening match but is not part of the selection to face Australia.

The top-ranked ODI side welcomes back Liam Plunkett to their bowling attack for the matches, the seamer having missed the series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

Tom Curran - the man who replaced Plunkett - retains his place, with Craig Overton missing out.

Source: OPTA