Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England spinner Dom Bess says running helps with virus anxiety issues

By Pti
England spinner Dom Bess
England spinner Dom Bess

London, May 20: England off-spinner Dom Bess believes maintaining physical fitness has helped him cope with anxiety issues caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

"Getting out running and fit always gets me in a positive mindset and having a bit of structure," said Bess, in a Zoom conversation with former Somerset team-mate Marcus Trescothick, whose own mental health issues cut short his England career.

"I know how it affects me," added Bess, who first spoke about his mental health problems in an interview last month.

"I always call them triggers. Even little things like the weather.

"There's times where it's been really bad and I really struggle to get out of bed and the motivation is not there any more.

"I struggle with that quite a lot and getting going is always the hardest part for me, certainly in this lockdown.

"There's been little triggers but I'm fortunate enough to have two people in my household, my girlfriend and my housemate, to make sure that I'm all right and keep going with it."

The 22-year-old Bess revived his Test career with a five-wicket haul against South Africa in Port Elizabeth in January.

He attributed some of his recent success to working with a psychologist who had no previous knowledge of cricket in a scheme funded by the Professional Cricketers' Association trust.

"Getting someone away from the game was so helpful for me, because it was as much outside life for me as it was about cricket," explained Bess.

Meanwhile Trust director Trescothick, who called time on his 26-year professional career at the end of the 2019 season, said he'd been "pleasantly surprised" at how he had coped without cricket.

The former England opener worked with Joe Root's squad during last year's Ashes and the Twenty20 leg of the South Africa tour in February.

"I was worried for a long time about what it would feel like and how it would go," said Trescothick.

"But I've been pleasantly surprised, actually. It's been quite nice to have that release of pressure, to not have the burden or scrutiny of everything on top of you, the ups and downs.

"I would say it's made me a lot more level-headed although I still manage the mental health stuff around it. I'm more situational with my mental health now than what I was when I was playing."

More DOM BESS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 10:16 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue