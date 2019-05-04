Cricket

England throw Salt in the mix due to Malan injury

By Opta
Phil Salt
Dawid Malan's groin injury has led to Phil Salt being called up to the England squad for the Twenty20 against Pakistan

London, May 4: Sussex opening batsman Phil Salt has been drafted into the England squad for Sunday's Twenty20 against Pakistan in Cardiff after Dawid Malan withdrew through injury.

The uncapped Salt, 22, has been rewarded for his fine form in last year's T20 Blast, when he scored 355 runs during Sussex's run to the final, while he also made his maiden List A century in the One-Day Cup last month.

Salt, who has only played in 35 T20s, joins Sussex team-mates Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan in England's 13-man squad.

Malan will not be available for the one-off T20 against Pakistan having sustained a groin injury in the four-wicket ODI win over Ireland on Friday.

    Saturday, May 4, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
