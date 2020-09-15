Cricket
England vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI, Team news

By
Manchester, September 15: The third and series deciding ODI between England and Australia will be held at the Old Trafford stadium here on Wednesday (September 16). The Aussies had won the first match quite comfortably and appeared on course for a series win in the second ODI before England made a sensational comeback to level the series.

1. Team News - England

The second ODI showed England are world champions not without a reason. After scoring a par for the course 231, England seemed to have lost the grips on the match as Australia cruised to 144 for two in the 30th over. But Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes dragged England back to the match with quick wickets and eventually they won the match by 24 runs. They would not make much change to the XI and would be hoping for a series win at Manchester to boot with their T20I series win.

2. Teams News - Australia

Australia would be eager to know the fitness situation of Steve Smith. The former captain had missed the first two matches to go through a concussion test after getting hit in a training session ahead of the first game. Aussies camp has insisted that Smith is 'rested' only as a precautionary measure and they will be hoping that the prolific batsman back the XI for Wednesday's game. Similarly, the visitors will also be keen to see some big runs from the willow of David Warner and give good support to skipper Aaron Finch.

3. Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne (Steve Smith), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carrey, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

4. Dream11

Aaron Finch, Jason Roy, Marnus Labuschagne, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk). Chris Woakes, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid.

5. Match details

Date: September 16

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Sony Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Story first published: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
