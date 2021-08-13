England vs India 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane disappoints at Lord's as he gets dismissed for 1 in first innings

Rahane - who remained unbeaten on one at stumps on the opening day - edged the ball bowled at the sixth stump by seasoned campaigner James Anderson. The ball took a faint edge of Rahane's bat as the batsman was lured into playing it and an alert Joe Root pouched the ball comfortably at the first slip. Rahane thus departed for just one and left the team under lurch.

The right-handed batsman from Mumbai was the second wicket to perish on day two after the centurion of day one, KL Rahul, was dismissed for 129 in the first over of the day's play. Rahul went for a drive off Ollie Robinson but found Dominic Sibley at the point region. The Karnataka batsman added just two runs to his overnight total before getting dismissed in an unlucky fashion.

However, it was Rahane's dismissal that hurt the Indians the most for they were hoping for a better performance from their vice-captain. Rahane is considered as one of the best overseas batsmen in the Indian side but he's looked a mere shadow of himself lately.

The 32-year-old cricketer - who was dismissed for five in the first Test at Trent Bridge after getting involved in a mix-up which resulted in him getting run out - once again received backlash on social media for his consistently poor batting performances.

In the last 13 Tests, Rahane has scored just 541 runs and averaged a paltry 25.76. Following his match-winning century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in December last year, Rahane has had scores of 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1, 0, 67, 10, 7, 27, 49, 5, 1.

Here's how experts and cricket enthusiasts reacted to Rahane's dismissal in the first innings of Lord's Test.

Indian cricket loves Pujara and Rahane. But this blowing hot & cold is starting to hurt any advantageous position the openers provide.



Add to it Virat Kohli's uncertain form. A change is coming soon. You can just see it. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane 1(23) really needs a big score soon to get his confidence back. He has been India's most reliable batsman with top knocks: case in point a ton at MCG in 2020 & a fine match-winning century at Lord's in 2014. Has averaged only 26 in 22 Test innings since 2020 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 13, 2021

In 21 away Tests since the start of 2018, Ajinkya Rahane has averaged only 33.37 (28.23 in SENA).

He hasn't done significantly better at home averaging 42.57 in 12 Tests. (Only Pujara averages lower among those with 10+ inngs)#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 13, 2021

What's wrong with Pujara and Rahane ? Technical or mental issues ? — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) August 13, 2021

7 balls for England to be back in the game. Puts Kohli's battling 40 in perspective https://t.co/wMqaj5B56n — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 13, 2021

'Kohli's lean patch also a concern'

Kohli has scored the least number of runs for India in Tests since 2020. But he is conveniently left out of discussion when it comes to middle-order being out of form. Pujara, Kohli and Rahane are struggling. But Pujara and Rahane are the ones under pressure. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) August 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane remained not out for a day. Can't ask for more. #Engvind — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 13, 2021

Rahane Today Levels SPD https://t.co/W9cDPoa0qo — Qwerty Personal. (@Johannesburg149) August 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane doing worse only to make his under performing teammates feel better. A total team man. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) August 13, 2021

At this point I'd have DK from Coms replace Rahane in the second innings. — Arhan Vyas (@Arhan_FCB) August 13, 2021