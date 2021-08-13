Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England vs India 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane disappoints at Lord's as he gets dismissed for 1 in first innings

By

New Delhi, Aug 13: Senior India batsman and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to perform with the bat as he was dismissed on the very first ball on day two of the second Test against England on Friday (August 13).

Rahane - who remained unbeaten on one at stumps on the opening day - edged the ball bowled at the sixth stump by seasoned campaigner James Anderson. The ball took a faint edge of Rahane's bat as the batsman was lured into playing it and an alert Joe Root pouched the ball comfortably at the first slip. Rahane thus departed for just one and left the team under lurch.

The right-handed batsman from Mumbai was the second wicket to perish on day two after the centurion of day one, KL Rahul, was dismissed for 129 in the first over of the day's play. Rahul went for a drive off Ollie Robinson but found Dominic Sibley at the point region. The Karnataka batsman added just two runs to his overnight total before getting dismissed in an unlucky fashion.

India vs England, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights: KL Rahul century puts visitors on top India vs England, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights: KL Rahul century puts visitors on top

However, it was Rahane's dismissal that hurt the Indians the most for they were hoping for a better performance from their vice-captain. Rahane is considered as one of the best overseas batsmen in the Indian side but he's looked a mere shadow of himself lately.

The 32-year-old cricketer - who was dismissed for five in the first Test at Trent Bridge after getting involved in a mix-up which resulted in him getting run out - once again received backlash on social media for his consistently poor batting performances.

In the last 13 Tests, Rahane has scored just 541 runs and averaged a paltry 25.76. Following his match-winning century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in December last year, Rahane has had scores of 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1, 0, 67, 10, 7, 27, 49, 5, 1.

Here's how experts and cricket enthusiasts reacted to Rahane's dismissal in the first innings of Lord's Test.

'Kohli's lean patch also a concern'

Comments

MORE INDIA IN ENGLAND 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ind vs Eng | Kohli's struggle continues
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 16:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 13, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments