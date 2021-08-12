Cricket
England vs India: KL Rahul slams a scintillating century at Lord's, cricketing fraternity doffs its hat

By

New Delhi, Aug 12: In-form India opener KL Rahul played one of the finest knocks on his return in Test cricket as he slammed a classy century at the iconic Lord's against England on the opening day of the second Test on Thursday (August 12).

Rahul - who missed out on a well-deserved century in the previous Test at Trent Bridge after getting dismissed for 84 in the first innings of the opening Test - had a cautious start but need up converting it into a memorable century.

Rahul slammed his sixth ton in the red-ball format overall and second against England as the stylish Karnataka batsman earned a mention at the Honours Board at the Home of Cricket.

The right-handed batsman received a lot of praise for his fine batting effort in the first innings of the opening game under testing conditions in Nottingham, and at Lord's, he converted the good start into a well deserved century. Initially, he had a watchful start and forged a solid century-stand with Rohit Sharma.

Once Rohit was dismissed for 83, Rahul switched gears and started scoring runs at a decent pace. He went on getting past his fifty and later converted it into a century. His century stand with Rohit was the first instance when India's opening batters shared a stand of more than 100 runs in a Test played outside Asia since 2011

Rahul - who was included as a replacement to Mayank Agarwal in the opening game - displayed batting of the highest order as he constructed his innings to perfection. The stylish batsman was lauded for his impressive batting performance at the Lord's.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity and experts reacted to Rahul's resolute batting effort:

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma's wait to bring up his maiden Test century overseas was extended as he was dismissed for 83. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai batted exceedingly well under testing conditions but fell off beauty from their biggest match-winner.

Rohit - who threw his wicket away in the first Test at Trent Bridge - batted brilliantly and curbed his instincts to pull the ball after doing all the hard yards. Rohit notched up his half-century off 83 deliveries and it was the first occasion when the right-handed swashbuckler scored his maiden fifty outside the home.

He went on surpassing his highest individual score away from home when he reached 81* but Rohit's dream to notch up his first Test hundred on foreign soil came crashing as he was outfoxed by a peach of a delivery from Anderson.

Story first published: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 23:49 [IST]
